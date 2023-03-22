Adam Sandler calls Jennifer Aniston “one of the funniest people,” shares new Drew Barrymore movie idea

Good Morning America

Adam Sandler recently reunited with close friend and on-screen partner Jennifer Aniston ahead of the premiere of their third movie together, the action-packed Murder Mystery sequel Murder Mystery 2.

The comedic duo joined Good Morning America on Wednesday to chat about the movie, fresh off the heels of Sandler’s latest achievement, winning the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“We got emotional, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Sandler said of the celebration at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. “It was all great friends of mine there making speeches, family members … everybody got us teared up, but it was a lot of funniness, and a lot of people made fun of me and the way I look. I loved it.”

Aniston was in attendance at that event alongside a slew of entertainment royalty, including fellow longtime Sandler co-star and close friend Drew Barrymore. So the two decided to do a bit about being Sandler’s love interests.

“We thought we’d be funny cause there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago and they’re always sort of comparing us, who’s the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we’d do a little bit on that,” Aniston explained on Wednesday, to which Sandler confirmed, “You guys were funny, everybody loved it.”

The pair, who play husband and wife in the Murder Mystery films, confirmed on GMA that they’ve actually “been pitching the idea” for a film alongside Barrymore.

“We want to do all three of us together and just put an end to this competition,” Aniston said with a laugh.

“There’s no competition,” Sandler added. “Just two great ladies.” Adam also called Aniston “one of the funniest people I know.”





