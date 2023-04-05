About Din Time: Lizzo appears in Wednesday’s new episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

Grogu and Din Djarin in Lucasfilm’s ‘THE MANDALORIAN,’ season three, exclusively on Disney+/Â©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

The new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ features some very recognizable faces from our planet, playing in that galaxy far, far away.

A trip to uncharted planet Plazir-15 to meet up with her former Mandalorian allies leads Katee Sackhoff‘s Bo-Katan Kyrze and Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin to a meeting with the leaders of “the only remaining direct democracy in the Outer Rim.”

Those leaders — The Duchess and Captain Bombardier — are played, respectively, by Lizzo and Jack Black, who are revealed wearing finery at a lavish dinner party attended by various alien species.

Lizzo’s Duchess explains she was part of the planet’s royal family, and they now act as the leaders of the democracy with Black’s character, a former Imperial tasked with rebuilding the planet.

The pair met and fell in love in the interim, she explains. “We are both royals and elected leaders,” he says proudly.

Before hiring Din and Bo-Katan to deal with a problem of rogue droids, Lizzo is seen babying Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, excitedly feeding him by hand after catching the hungry child, who flips into her lap.

For the fangirl who once dressed up as Grogu for Halloween, it was a full-circle moment.

The episode also features another familiar face in Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, playing Commissioner Helgait, who oversees the increasingly troublesome droids on which the pampered society relies.

