ABC dramas pause planned production over Omicron fears

TV seems to be in repeats: That is, a repeat of 2020. TV Line is reporting the ABC dramas The Rookie, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 have paused their planned upcoming post-holiday restart of production over concerns of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Grey’s and Station 19 were both set to start shooting on January 10, and as of today, that start date has been moved to January 12. It’s not yet known when The Rookie will walk the beat again.

The pauses were out of “an abundance of caution,” not because anyone involved in the shows had tested positive. That said, the move is reminiscent of the height of the pandemic in 2020, where Hollywood productions were forced to shutter over COVID concerns.

The entertainment industry has since employed strict pandemic protocols for all motion picture and television sets, which minimizes contact, and employs testing and swift isolation for any positive cases.

The news comes on the same day the Grammy Awards announced this year’s festivities have been postponed over Omicron, and the Sundance Film Festival said it will cancel its planned in-person events.

