ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you’re ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan

Q: In what Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film did Chadwick Boseman make his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther?

A: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Average Fan

Q: Prior to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in how many MCU films does the Black Panther character appear?

A: Four: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Black Panther (2018); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Super Fan

Q: How much money has Black Panther grossed worldwide, to date?

A: $1.347 billion.

Bonus Question

Q: Where does Black Panther rank on the list of all-time highest-grossing films in North America, not adjusted for inflation?

A: Sixth, with $700,426,566 (according to BoxOfficeMojo.com).

