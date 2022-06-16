ABC announces fall schedule: Sophomore year of ‘Abbott Elementary’ joins ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Big Sky’ with Reba, and more

L-R — Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Iyana Halley from “Abbott Elementary” — ABC/Temma Hankin

ABC has announced its upcoming fall schedule: Wednesday, September 21, will kick things off with the premieres of The Conners at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary‘s return for a sophomore year, on a new night, at 9 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., Home Economics returns, leading to the premiere of the drama Big Sky starring country music legend Reba McEntire and The Boys‘ Jensen Ackles.

On Thursday, September 22, Station 19 returns at 8 p.m. ET, followed by TV’s longest running drama, Grey’s Anatomy, at 9 p.m. At 10:01 p.m., two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank debuts in the drama Alaska Daily.

Friday, September 23, will see the first live episode of Shark Tank at 8 p.m., followed by the first installment of 20/20‘s new season.

Sunday, September 25, will mark the return of Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 p.m., followed by an all new Celebrity Wheel of Fortune an hour later. The Rookie returns at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27, at 8 p.m. will see Bachelor in Paradise return for one night, followed by Niecy Nash in the spin-off The Rookie: Feds.

On Sunday, October 2, America’s Funniest Home Videos comes back at 7 p.m., and on Monday at 8 p.m., Bachelor In Paradise resumes in its normal slot, ahead of The Good Doctor at 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.