A world of pure imagination: Warner Bros. collabs on ‘Wonka’-themed hotel rooms

Booking.com

If you’ve ever wanted to live in the chocolaty “world of pure imagination” of Willy Wonka, Warner Bros. has your ticket.

The studio behind the forthcoming Timothée Chalamet prequel Wonka has teamed up with Booking.com to offer Wonka’s Sweet Suites in New York and Los Angeles .

According to the announcement, suites at the Park Lane New York in New York City and Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles have been “transformed into sugary wonderlands inspired by the highly anticipated film, and complete with activities fit for a candy connoisseur.”

The booking site teases “all-you-can-treat experiences and edible amenities such as limited-edition, fun, and imaginative Wonka Magic Hat Gummies in four fruity flavored combinations, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, and a decadent chocolate bar bed topped with marshmallows set amidst cotton candy clouds for the sweetest dreams, like those in the new film.”

Also, “the experience will come with tickets to see Wonka in theaters, vintage destination posters and stamp wallpaper inspired by the chocolatier’s travels, candy-inspired beverages, and more.”

You can check out the details for the New York stay here and the Los Angeles suite here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.