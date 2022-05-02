“A teachable moment” — Drew Barrymore apologizes for “making light” of Johnny Depp trial

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In a new video posted on her Instagram, Drew Barrymore has apologized to fans who took issue with her goofing on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial during a segment of her talk show.

The E.T. actress had joked that the “crazy” trial was a “a seven-layer dip of insanity…offering up this information that nobody had to know.”

In her new mea culpa, an emotional Barrymore said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of [Depp and Heard] and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out.”

Barrymore noted, “This can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

She added, “All I want to do is be a good person, and I very much appreciate the depth of this, and I will grow and change from it.”

As previously reported, Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming that a Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to have been a victim of “sexual abuse” was not only untrue, but devastated his career.

Depp’s testimony detailed the physical and emotional abuse he said he suffered during his 16-month marriage to Heard — including having the tip of his right middle finger severed by a vodka bottle reportedly thrown by Heard. Audio was also heard of the Aquaman actress admitting that she “hit” Depp, and daring him to accuse her publicly of domestic abuse. “[S]ee how many people believe or side with you,” she can be heard taunting.

Online, Barrymore’s critics had voiced their displeasure with her comments, with one saying Drew “didn’t only offend ‘fans’. She basically told male DV [domestic violence] victims that they deserve to be mocked if they come forward.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.