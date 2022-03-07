“A sweet escape”: Pamela Anderson heading to ‘Chicago’

Photo: Vijat Mohindra

Just days after teasing fans that she’s still got some surprises up her sleeve, Pamela Anderson will be making her Broadway debut.

The former Baywatch icon will play Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago for an eight-week run starting April 12 at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre.

In a statement, Anderson said, “I have always been a huge fan of [choreographer and writer] Bob Fosse‘s & Gwen Verdon‘s work. Ann Reinking, too.” Fosse choreographed the original Broadway performance, in which Verdon starred a Roxie Hart. Frequent Fosse collaborator Reinking later starred as Hart in the 1996 Broadway revival.

“Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled,’ Anderson went on. “Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

Chicago debuted on Broadway in in 1975 and closed in 1997. The current revival production last year celebrated its 25th anniversary on the Great White Way.

In other news, Anderson recently announced she’s given Netflix unprecedented access to her and her archives for a documentary about her life, as the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, based on her relationship with former husband Tommy Lee and their infamous sex tape airs its final episode Wednesday.

The latter project was undertaken without input from Pamela.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.