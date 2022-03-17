A sign of the “after times”? The Broadway League resumes reporting ticket sales for the Great White Way

Getty Images

The show must go on. With Broadway attendance picking up, and with more theater-goers expected to come as COVID-19 vaccine mandates for patrons are relaxed at the end of April, The Broadway League is resuming its reporting of shows’ ticket sales.

Charlotte St. Martin, president The Broadway League, announced the change Thursday. She said in a statement, “With the optimism that comes as spring approaches and as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, 16 new Broadway productions are preparing to open in March and April and audiences from across the country and around the world are returning to New York.”

Martin continued, “As we move forward into this more ‘normal’ time, Broadway sales figures will be reported on a weekly basis beginning March 22, 2022.”

Even as recently as January of this year, with the surge of omicron cases, Broadway’s bottom line had been devastated because of the pandemic. Nine shows closed — some temporarily, like To Kill a Mockingbird, others permanently, like Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations — as attendance plummeted.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.