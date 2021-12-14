50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to produce ‘Murder Was the Case’, Issa Rae produces ‘Insecure’ documentary, and more

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

50 Cent is developing a new series for Starz, based on Snoop Dogg’s 1996 murder trial.

Named after Snoop’s 1993 hit song, “Murder Was the Case,” from his seven-times RIAA_certified Platinum Doggystyle album, the show will explore when the “Gin and Juice” rapper was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldemariam, a member of a rival gang. Snoop, who was acquitted, was represented by the late Johnnie Cochran, famous for also representing O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial for the murder of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

“This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen,” Snoop says in a statement

In other news, as the Insecure series finale approaches, Issa Rae has produced an emotional documentary about the five seasons of her hit HBO series.

A trailer for Insecure: The End opens with a tearful Rae saying to the cast and crew, “I am just incredibly humbled, blessed. You aspire and you dream. I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.” Insecure: The End will air on December 26 on HBO Max, the same day the Insecure season five series finale airs on HBO.

Finally, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, have contributed $5 million to Spelman College in Atlanta, the largest alumni donation in the school’s history. LaTanya graduated from Spelman, and their donation will help renovate the school’s John D. Rockefeller Fine Arts building, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Following the renovation, the theater, lobby and dressing rooms at the building will be renamed the LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.