Bruno Mars going solo with Vegas New Year’s Eve show and mini-tour of Japan

Bruno Mars‘ recent performances have all come as one-half of the Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic. But Bruno’s just announced several shows that will find him performing solo.

Bruno will ring in 2023 at his frequent Las Vegas stomping grounds: He’s booked shows for December 30 and 31 at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. Tickets for the shows go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday at 10 a.m. local time; they start at $140 apiece.

Bruno’s done numerous New Year’s Eve shows at Park MGM in the past, including last December, when he announced Usher‘s upcoming residency at the same venue in the middle of his show. Last month, he and Anderson .Paak were headlining the Dolby Live as part of their Silk Sonic residency.

Meanwhile, Bruno has also announced four solo shows in October: two in Osaka and two in Tokyo, Japan. All four are stadium shows. He hasn’t performed in that country since 2018.

Bruno’s most recent solo album was 2016’s Grammy-wining 24K Magic. It’s not clear if this solo concert activity points to Bruno prepping some new music solo music, as well.