Ways to Help Highland Park

Help Make a Difference and support the community of Highland Park.

Fundraisers / GoFundMe Links

All-Victims Fund – funeral costs, medical bills, and mental health support for all victims + families

The Roberts Family – medical expenses for family ($25k goal; not met yet)

Red Oak Student – medical expenses for rising 6th grader and mother

Lilli Carrasco – medical and therapy expenses

Irina and Kevin McCarthy – financial support for newly-orphaned Aiden McCarthy (2 years old) + caregivers

Alan Castillo – medical expenses for surgery

Medical/Funeral Expenses (Guzman family) – medical expenses for 2 family members; funeral expenses for 1

Medical bills for the Kolpack & Joyce Family – 4 family members hospitalized

Nicolas Toledo – funeral expenses for first named victim of shooting

MealTrain Links

Nicolas Toledo

Zeifert Family

The Goldstein Family

Community Fundraisers

Highland Park Community Foundation: “Highland Park Community Foundation announces the formation of a July 4th Shooting Response Fund. All donations will go directly to victims, survivors and local organizations that support them. Donate at the orange pull down message at https://www.hpcfil.org/ OR https://bit.ly/3RclmJm.

Never have we needed the strength of community and neighbors more than now. Thank You #givewhereyoulive #HPstrong #highlandpark #highwood #July4thParade #community #communityfoundation.”

“HP Strong” T-Shirt Fundraiser 1 (proceeds go to this GoFundMe)

“Highland Park Strong” T-Shirt Fundraiser 2 (endorsed by SaLT; all donations will go directly to victims’ GoFundMe pages listed above)

Fundraiser by Families Helping Families Chicagoland

Illinois Crime Victims Compensation Fund

Events/Religious/Spiritual/Vigils

Vigil: Makom Solel Lakeside (1301 Clavey Rd, Highland Park,) / July 6, 7:00 pm – INDOORS; MASKS ENCOURAGED

Candlelight vigil (bring signs, candles, flowers): Veteran Memorial Park (St. Johns & Central) / July 5, 7:30 pm

Mass of Peace and Healing: Immaculate Conception Church (770 w. Deerfield Road, Highland Park) / July 5, 7:00 pm (livestream link)

Prayer service: Community Church of Lake Bluff (117 E. Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff) / July 5, 12:00 noon

Community prayer gathering (everyone welcome): Trinity Grace Church (1506 Half Day Rd., Highland Park) / July 5, 3:00 pm

Ecumenical community prayer vigil (multiple area faith leaders/churches inc. HP Presbyterian and Trinity Episcopal): Highland Park Presbyterian Church (330 Laurel Ave., Highland Park) / July 5, 7:00 pm

North Shore Congregation Israel Large Sanctuary Livestream: July 5, 7:00pm, Jacki Sundheim was a temple staff member (being recorded for playback)

Candlelight vigil: Everts Park (Highwood, IL) / July 6, 6:30-9:00 pm

Gather and Give Back: Gratitude Generation Office (815 Rosemary Terr., Deerfield, IL, 60015) / July 5, 1:00pm-6:00pm; July 6, 10:00am-2:30pm; July 7, 10:00am-8:00pm; July 8, 10:00am-7:00pm (Please sign up for 1 hour time slots here)

Community Spaces/Offerings

Open house: The BBQ Pit (589 Elm Place, Highland Park) / July 5, evening

Flowers for the Victims of 4th of July (organized by Caroline Jagadeesh): Small area set up near intersection of Gearhead/Uncle Dan’s to lay flowers; all are welcome

Flowers for Dreams: “We grieve this random act of sick senseless violence the best way we know how: flowers & advocacy. If you know someone in Highland Park or Highwood, use code ENOUGHISENOUGH at checkout for free flowers to comfort, console, love, and support them during this time.”

Sandy’s Restaurant (Darcy Mosconi): “I own Sandy’s restaurant in Highwood. If you or anyone you know needs meals delivered to them I am offering up meals and services at no cost. Also any groups of first responders that could use some coffees and breakfast platters to get through the days please contact me at +1 (847) 624-6937.”

Free yoga (Bailey Shea): “I have taught children’s yoga through the Glencoe Park District and have worked/work at many local North Shore Yoga studios (including two in Highland Park and one in Glencoe). I have taught yoga to little kids, as well as teens and adults. I am also an employee and member of the Athletic Department at North Shore Country Day School and have passed all the background checks/legal requirements to work in the school setting.”

Contact Bailey Shea at +1 (847) 347-1321 or sbaileyshea@gmail.com.

Blood Donations at North Shore University Hospitals

North Shore hospitals are in need of blood donations. Appointments are necessary. See below for booking info:

Highland Park Hospital: 847-432-8000

Booked until Friday, July 8 but encouraged to keep calling and making appointments

Evanston Hospital: make appointment through email (donateblood@northshore.org)

Fully booked this week; encouraged to make appointments for next week

Glenbrook Hospital: (847) 657-5800 (accepting appointments via phone but donations will be conducted at Evanston site)

Email: donateblood@northshore.org

Other Donation Centers

Vitalant: Plug in zip code to see multiple nearby donor centers (Northbrook, Evanston, Glenview, Arlington Heights, Wheeling, etc.)

Donation Requests

ART SUPPLIES NO LONGER NEEDED – THANK YOU! The counselors at Highland Park High School are in need of art supplies for therapy. If you have any supplies to donate or would like to make a monetary donation, please contact: Roxanne Jamroz at 312-451-3607 or rjamroz@dist113.org. Dropoff in West Lake Forest.

Mental Health Resources

District 112 Drop-in Counseling: (Wed., July 6, and Thurs., July 7) District 112 will be providing drop-in counseling at Oak Terrace School and Ravinia School. Oak Terrace School is located at 240 Prairie Avenue in Highwood, and Ravinia School is located at 763 Dean Avenue in Highland Park.

Stableway Counseling (Lake Zurich): We are opening up some availability to those affected by the shooting in Highland Park at no charge to them. This would be for brief therapy, critical incident debriefing, and help connecting to ongoing services and it would take place either via telehealth or at our Lake Zurich office. If you have anyone that would be in need, please direct them to info@stablewaycounseling.com or 847-847-1911

Therapy Connector (Alexandra Kaehler Design Instagram)

JCFS Chicago: multiple resources listed on page

GoLead.Co: Text 224Help to 844-823-5323 to receive immediate assistance from a licensed mental health care professional

North Shore Pediatric Therapy: Zoom check-ins on Wednesday July 6 at 7 pm and Thursday July 7 at 9 am

Family Service of Glencoe: Available to provide counseling services to the community and will be available as needed in the coming days (city website info).

BetterHelp: 3 months of free therapy

Ivy Rehab: Free 30-minute injury screens (more info below)

Hi everyone, my name is Abby Hill. I am a resident of Highland Park and also work at Ivy Rehab in HP as an orthopedic physical therapist.

My coworkers and I are distraught over yesterday’s tragedy and grieve with everyone who lost loved ones. We’d love to give back to our community and offer free 30-minute injury screens to anyone who may have sustained orthopedic injuries while fleeing the scene (ankle sprains, shoulder injuries, knee pain, etc).

Appointments will be available on Sunday, July 10 from 8am-12pm at our Highland Park clinic. Our address is 799 Central Ave, Suite 210 (the same strip that Equinox used to be in). You may walk in or schedule an appointment in advance by calling our clinic at 847-748-8870.

There will be 3 licensed physical therapists available to provide injury screens. During your appointment, we will examine and assess your symptoms and discuss treatment options, pain management, etc.

We hope to help our community in whatever ways we can. Please feel free to share this info with anyone who may be in need!