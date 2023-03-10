2023 Oscars, by the numbers

A.M.P.A.S./Richard Harbaugh

Sunday evening is Hollywood’s biggest night, the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

But before Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage as host for the third time, the financial wonks at WalletHub crunched some numbers about this year’s Big Dance.

For example, the total cost of the Oscars ceremony was calculated to be $56.6 million. While that’s nothing to sneeze at, the site notes it costs as much as $10 million to dress an A-list actress for the ceremony — what with their looks, and of course the loaner bling they often showcase on the red carpet.

On that note, Lady Gaga still holds the record for the most expensive look, with the $30 million, 128-carat yellow diamond from Tiffany around her neck back in 2019.

On that topic, the “red carpet” isn’t red this year, for the first time since 1961. Instead, the famous shag was revealed earlier this week as a “champagne” color. That said, the red — er, champagne — carpet costs $24,700, according to WalletHub, and that’s for some 50,000 square feet. It takes 600 hours to install the 30 rolls of carpet, to boot.

Companies looking to advertise during the event will have to shell out nearly $2 million for a 30-second spot: No bargain, but 72% less than it would cost during the always highly-rated Super Bowl.

Further, WalletHub notes, Hollywood studios spend $100 million lobbying to get their movies nominated. After it, a pair of tickets for that famous Vanity Fair after-party costs 80 grand.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards airs live Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

