2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish among first announced presenters

MTV has announced its first round of presenters for May’s 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Newly minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis will log some podium time, as will Halle Bailey from the live-action The Little Mermaid, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Daisy Jones & the Six nominee Riley Keough.

The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full list of the first round of presenters:

Anthony Ramos – (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Ariana Madix – (Vanderpump Rules)

Ashley Park – (Joy Ride)

Ayo Edebiri – (Bottoms)

Busta Rhymes

Camila Morrone – (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Chelsea Lazkani – (Selling Sunset)

Chrishell Stause – (Selling Sunset)

Christopher Briney – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Courtney Eaton – (Yellowjackets)

Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” – (Dave)

Dominique Fishback – (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Gal Gadot – (Heart of Stone)

Gavin Casalegno – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Halle Bailey – (The Little Mermaid)

Havana Rose Liu – (Bottoms)

Jamie Lee Curtis – (Haunted Mansion)

Jonah Hauer-King – (The Little Mermaid)

Jasmin Savoy Brown – (Yellowjackets)

Kaia Gerber – (Bottoms)

Katie Maloney – (Vanderpump Rules)

Lala Kent – (Vanderpump Rules)

Liv Hewson – (Yellowjackets)

Lola Tung – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Nick Viall – (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)

Rachel Sennott – (Bottoms)

Riley Keough – (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Sabrina Wu – (Joy Ride)

Sam Claflin – (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Samantha Hanratty – (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Michelle Gellar – (Wolf Pack)

Scheana Shay – (Vanderpump Rules)

Sherry Cola – (Joy Ride)

Sophie Nélisse – (Yellowjackets)

Sophie Thatcher – (Yellowjackets)

Stephanie Hsu – (Joy Ride)

Suki Waterhouse – (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Tiffany Haddish – (Haunted Mansion)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.