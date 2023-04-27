2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish among first announced presenters

MTV has announced its first round of presenters for May’s 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Newly minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis will log some podium time, as will Halle Bailey from the live-action The Little Mermaid, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Daisy Jones & the Six nominee Riley Keough.
The show will air live on May 7 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Here’s the full list of the first round of presenters:
Anthony Ramos – (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Ariana Madix – (Vanderpump Rules)
Ashley Park – (Joy Ride)
Ayo Edebiri – (Bottoms)
Busta Rhymes
Camila Morrone – (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Chelsea Lazkani – (Selling Sunset)
Chrishell Stause – (Selling Sunset)
Christopher Briney – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Courtney Eaton – (Yellowjackets)
Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” – (Dave)
Dominique Fishback – (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Gal Gadot – (Heart of Stone)
Gavin Casalegno – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Halle Bailey – (The Little Mermaid)
Havana Rose Liu – (Bottoms)
Jamie Lee Curtis – (Haunted Mansion)
Jonah Hauer-King – (The Little Mermaid)
Jasmin Savoy Brown – (Yellowjackets)
Kaia Gerber – (Bottoms)
Katie Maloney – (Vanderpump Rules)
Lala Kent – (Vanderpump Rules)
Liv Hewson – (Yellowjackets)
Lola Tung – (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Nick Viall – (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)
Rachel Sennott – (Bottoms)
Riley Keough – (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Sabrina Wu – (Joy Ride)
Sam Claflin – (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Samantha Hanratty – (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Michelle Gellar – (Wolf Pack)
Scheana Shay – (Vanderpump Rules)
Sherry Cola – (Joy Ride)
Sophie Nélisse – (Yellowjackets)
Sophie Thatcher – (Yellowjackets)
Stephanie Hsu – (Joy Ride)
Suki Waterhouse – (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Tiffany Haddish – (Haunted Mansion)
