Music News

By 101.9 The Mix |

2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

Getty_SAGAwards_022722
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die

Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Succession

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lifetime Achievement Award
Helen Mirren

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.