‘﻿The Wendy Williams﻿ Show’ ﻿returns with guest hosts in 2022

The Wendy Williams Show lives on. On Wednesday, it was announced that the show will return in January with a variety of celebrity guest hosts as Wendy Williams continues to deal with ongoing health issues.

“‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Returns with All-New Episodes in the New Year!” the show’s official Instagram page shared in a post.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to kick off the hosting duties, taking over January 3-7. Michael Rapaport will hop in the purple chair from January 10-14 before handing the reins over to Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell for the week of January 17. Ending the month hosting January 24-28 will be guest host Sherri Shepherd.

Last month, Wendy gave fans a much needed update on her health and assured them that she’s working toward a return.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” the November 8 statement read. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

Williams continued, “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

